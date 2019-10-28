Let’s Craft: DIY Fabric Pumpkins

Learn how to make easy fabric pumpkins on this episode of Let’s Craft!

Shayla Reaves teams up with Debbie Leonard of Prints and Plaids in Winterville.

ITEMS NEEDED:

3/4 Yard of Fabric Scissors Dried Beans or Rice (Pinto Beans used in this project)

Poly-Fill Stem (options include real or air dry clay)

Upholstery Needle

Upholstery Thread Glue (to secure stem)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cut out a circle.

2. Using a needle and thread, double your string and stitch in and out around the perimeter (about a half-inch in).

3. Once completed, pull the string to secure.

4. Add weight by adding dried beans or rice. This project includes 1.5 cups of Pinto Beans. Adjust the number of beans to meet the needs of your specific project.

5. Next, stuff with poly-fill but don’t make it too tight.

6. Tie a knot to secure with thread.

7. Take your needle from one side to the next and close the hole.

8. Tie several knots, then secure the stem with glue. You can use a real stem or create your own using air-dry clay.