LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles, both of Lexington, made a pact a long time ago to split any big lottery wins with each other, and that promise was kept Tuesday when Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’d just gotten off of work,” Charles said. “I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, ‘Man, I want this!’”

Charles chose to wait until he got home to see if he’d won. When he saw that he had, he called Edwards and kept his word.

“I was lost for words,” Edwards said. “I was kind of in shock…to me, that’s a lot of money to win. And I know that anything he says is just the truth. So I knew when he told me that he wasn’t pulling my leg.”

Edwards knows his friend well, especially after 35 years.

“He’s what you call a true friend,” he said. “Kind of like family.”

The two met while working at Winn-Dixie.

“He was my boss,” Edwards said.

“We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn’t matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate. We were going to share it with each other,” Charles said.

Charles bought his winning $5 Double Win ticket from the Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington.

When he bought his ticket, the Fast Play jackpot stood at a record $723,054. A $5 ticket receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

The two arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect their prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they received $128,361.

Both said they were looking forward to paying some bills.