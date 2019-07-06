LGBTQ children’s float receives social media threats

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — Organizers in North Carolina who built a parade float built to show support for bullied LGBTQ children, are banning children from the float due to threats received on social media.

The late Fourth of July parade held Saturday will show LQBTQ children that they are loved.

Anyone under 18 years old will observe from a designated cheering section and won’t march in the parade due to the threats.

Sparta Police Officials say officers will take extra precautions because of the comments.