Limited tuberculosis screening in Carteret County due to nationwide PPD shortage

Tuberculosis or TB is a disease caused by bacteria that can damage various parts of the body.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if not treated properly TB can be deadly.

Right now in Carteret County, screenings are limited due to a nationwide shortage of purified protein derivatives.

Kim Davis is the nursing director with Carteret County Health Department.

She explains one of the antigens used to make purified protein derivative that they use in testing people for tuberculosis is at a shortage right now.

This antigen is put out by a certain pharmaceutical company’s.

Although there are low incidents of TB in Carteret County, under the state’s guidance the health department in Morehead city is only offering tuberculosis screenings to individuals at high risk.

High-risk individuals include those living in large group settings like homeless shelters or those with weak immune systems and children.

In the case of an employer or schools that absolutely requires a screening, there are other ways to diagnose TB.

Davis also says, “The state has directed that in that low risk they don’t recommend doing that blood test so we will do is give them documentation you know there is a shortage they are not high-risk individual for contracting TB or carrying TB.”

The shortage of purified protein derivatives is expected to last four to ten months.