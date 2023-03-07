RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Del McCoury Band will headline the International Bluegrass Music Association Bluegrass Live! festival in September.

The festival announced the initial lineup Tuesday. Other acts include The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Bobby Osborne; Kruger Brothers play Doc Watson; Jake Blount, Kaia Kater & Tray Wellington; and AJ Lee & Blue Summit. Additional main stage acts will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to announce the initial lineup of special world-class performances featuring IBMA Hall of Famers for this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC,” said Pat Morris, executive director of IBMA. “The IBMA experience in Raleigh, for fans and professionals alike, is unmatched and we look forward to an exciting week of fantastic music from award-winning artists with amazing guests. We are so thrilled to feature two beloved Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame members — Bobby Osborne and Del McCoury. If you love bluegrass, this is a week you won’t want to miss! Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”

The festival will take place at Red Hat Amphitheater and on additional stages in downtown Raleigh, the festival said. Reserved tickets for the Red Hat Amphitheater performances start at just $50 for IBMA members.

As in years past, events during IBMA World of Bluegrass will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center, the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, the Red Hat Amphitheater and at various venues in town.

Tickets for the festival, which will be held Sept. 29-30, will go on sale to IBMA members March 14 and the general public March 28.