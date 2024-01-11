RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill before the Virginia General Assembly would fund a three-year study of the impact of industrial reduction fishing on Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay.

House Bill 19 (HB19) was introduced by Del. R. Lee Ware (R-Va. 72nd District). The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2024 session January 10.

The proposal would direct the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences to conduct a three-year long study on Atlantic menhaden stocks, and how they are affected by reduction fishing.

Reduction fishing is fishing conducted on an industrial level. On the Chesapeake, a fleet of boats, spotter planes, and other technologies are used to locate and then net schools of menhaden. Harvested fish are then reduced to fish meal and fish oil, and then sold for a variety of purposes.

Menhaden are a prime food source for a variety of fish, birds, and aquatic mammals. In recent year, sport and commercial fishing organizations, as well as conservation groups have suggested that declines in sportfish and other wildlife numbers are because of a local shortage of menhaden. Those groups claim overharvest by industrial is to blame.

“Every sport fish there is that’s bigger than the palm of your hand at one point or another is probably dependent or a major part of their diet includes bunker, Atlantic menhaden,” said Tidewater Charters fishing guide, Captain Tyler Nonn.

The largest industrial fishing company on Virginia’s section of the Chesapeake is Omega Protein. The company points to surveys that show the coastwide population of Atlantic menhaden is solid. The company denies there is any overharvest, and it says it complies with all state and federal requirements.

Virginia is the only state on the Atlantic coast that allows reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake Bay. While Atlantic stocks are good, some conservationists say the impact locally is still unknown. That is why conservation groups say the study is necessary, to determine the impact reduction fishing is having on menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay.

“We need some research,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Senior Scientist Chris Moore. “We also need to be proactive or conservation-minded in our management.”

HB19 has yet to be assigned to a committee.