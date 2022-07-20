FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Our viewers spoke and we listened. Our latest Living Local took us to Farmville on Wednesday.

After a recent viewer poll showed that you wanted us to cover this small Pitt County town, Angie Quezada took to the streets to find out what makes it so special. While small, Farmville boasts mighty spots that focus on food, all within five miles of each other.

Who would’ve thought a cute, french bakery would make Farmville home? Cafe Madeleine Bakery and Wine serves up fresh pastries by the hour, and great food, coffee, and wine. The owner mentioned that Farmville has provided a great community for her business and customers.

“I realized early on it was not just calories in, it wasn’t just about the food. It was about togetherness,” said Coleen Starling, owner of Cafe Madeleine. “It was about reconnecting. I actually have couples that have met at wine tastings here at Cafe Madeleine who’ve become very good friends. Now they come to Sunday brunch together. And that’s a success for me.”

There’s also a big event happening in Farmville tomorrow at the May Museum and Park.

Farmville is known for its support of its community and it shows that with its music at the park program that’s underway now. The event will feature live music from Trainwreck, food trucks, shops, beer and a wine garden.

“I want them to meet people, I want them to feel welcomed, I want this to be their hometown,” Farmville Mayor John Moore. “I want them to understand that everything you need, from the medical facility it’s here in FarmVille, I want them to get a good understanding that you can live in Farmville but you can work in Wilson or in Greenville.

“Twelve minutes away from the hospital, 15 minutes from (East Carolina) University, 15 minutes from Pitt Community College. And it’s all right here, right in Farmville. And you do feel like you’ve been here for a right good while. Great restaurants you don’t even need a car when you’re in Farmville, you can drive your golf cart around.”

Citizens are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the fun on Main Street for Music at the Park on Thursday.

