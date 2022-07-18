WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Williamston was the stop of our latest Living Local segment.

In Williamston, we are taking a look at one local bakery which opened during the pandemic and has since become a community favorite. Becky Williams, the owner of Cakes by Becky, said the business wouldn’t have survived during the pandemic had it not been for the support of the community.

This local favorite all started in the kitchen of Becky Williams, and from there, business skyrocketed. From specialty birthday cakes and wedding cakes and cupcakes to even homemade chicken salad, Cakes by Becky has plenty to offer.

“I love doing wedding cakes, there’s just something about people say doesn’t it make you nervous to do somebody’s wedding cake. it doesn’t. it’s just like, I want it to be perfect.” Williams said. “Decorating the cakes, that’s my passion, that’s when I’m in my zone and doing the cakes for them.”

The bakery’s birthday cakes were even featured in “Our State” magazine back in March.

Some of the popular items at the bakery include 12-layer cakes and cheese pennies. Williams says she’s already booked for the rest of the year into next year.

While Martin County is known for its good BBQ, food and drinks, another place is offering one-of-a-kind flavors and ingredients that are made on-site.

What makes Hook Hand Brewery unique is all the ingredients used in their wines and beers, come from farms right here in eastern North Carolina. The brewery opened in December 2019, and since then it’s a tourist hub for people coming off the highway.

Jeremy Maxik, the brewery’s owner, said he likes to focus on local, fruit-based ingredients such as blueberries, strawberries and watermelons in his beers. He says his beers are gluten and grain free and are made from one-off batches.

“I’m all about tasting new things, I wanna try new flavors I’ve never had before, and the way I produce them when they’re gone, they’re gone, and you’re never gonna have them again. you might like it, you might not, it might be your favorite and you might want to enjoy it while you can. but at the very least, you got to try something you never tasted before.” said Maxik.

Maxik also ssaid the taproom is more than just beers, wines and ciders, but it’s about coming together, bringing your family, and overall having fun.

