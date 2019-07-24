9OYS Living Local: Bertie County Peanuts

For one hundred years…a family business in Bertie County has been specializing in one thing…peanuts!!

Bertie County Peanuts has been purchasing peanuts since 1919 which turned into something much more.

Jon Powell is the vice president of the establishment.

“As we brought the peanuts in from harvest, my grandfather especially uh Jack Powell Sr. we call him ‘Papa Jack’, he would cook the peanuts for the farmers and over the years they really liked his recipe and the way he cooked them and that just kinda gave us the idea of making into packaging and sell those products,” Jon said.

Peanuts might be small, but the harvesting process is mighty.

It can take anywhere from four to six months before they’re even ready for retail.

The peanuts are harvested, cleaned, grated and packaged before making it to the shelves for sale.

Just like many farmers in eastern North Carolina right now, this dry hot weather is having an impact on peanut harvesting.

“The peanuts definitely need some rain uh they’re beginning to stress a little bit under the sun, the heat and lack of rain,” Jon explains.

Bertie County Peanuts’ bestseller is their blister friend peanuts but they have plenty of options to choose from.

This ranges from ghost pepper peanuts to peanut brittle.

This peanut store also has some exciting news for peanut lovers.

In about a month and a half, they will have three new flavors to try.

So keep your eyes open for pickle, chipotle ranch and redskins!

This family-owned business takes pride in what they do and makes their product available not only in Bertie County but all throughout the country.

If you want more information on Bertie County Peanuts you can head over to their website at https://www.pnuts.net/.