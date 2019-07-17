9OYS Living Local: Farmville’s Market on Main event

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) People in Farmville said the Market on the Main event brings the community together and supports local farmers and small businesses.

35 vendors and food trucks gathered at the May Museum and Park.

The Market on Main is a summer series meant to connect the community and show what the Town of Farmville has to offer.

This year’s market combines the agriculture market and Market on Main.

May Museum Director Lindsey Annis said this event promotes shopping and eating locally.

The next market on main will be on August 13 in partnership with music on main featuring Steve Owens and the summertime band.