9OYS Living Local: Mount Olive

Their humble beginnings began in the mid-1920s from Shirkrey Baddour who came up with the idea of buying cucumbers, putting them in a brining tank and selling them to other pickle firms.

However, a new plan was put in place through a group of local business people in the community who then established the Mount Olive Pickle Company to pack and sell their pickles all together.

Fast-forwarding to today, the company sells the number one brand of pickles and has become a staple in Mount Olive.

About 1/3 of the pickles they buy are grown right here in North Carolina

The Mount Olive Pickle Company and Mount Olive share the same roots and over the years they work together to make the community stronger.