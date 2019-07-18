9OYS Living Local: Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) If Tarboro were only known for one thing, it might be high school football.

The Tarboro High Vikings are consistently one of the best programs in the state.

Last December the Vikes capped off an undefeated season by winning a second straight state championship.

The school is a six-time state champion, with five of those coming in the last decade.

And some of those Tarboro players go on to do some big things, like current l.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley.

But just a few miles away from the high school is downtown Tarboro, a place thriving on game day and every other day of the week.

“For a small, rural town in eastern North Carolina, I’m going to say our downtown is extremely vibrant,” said Inez Ribustello of Tarboro Brewing Company. For a population as small as we are there’s a lot going on in downtown Tarboro.”

Several restaurants, a brewery, all in older, revitalized buildings.

It’s a scene that means a lot to the folks who were born and raised here.

“The growth that has happened here seems to be sustaining itself,” said Ribustello. It’s really incredible to watch. Oh, I’m so grateful.”

“It’s been awesome to see the revitalization come through,” said Michael Harris, Tarboro native. This is an economically challenged area and so it’s just really nice. For so many years the downtown was dilapidated and rundown. And you can really see the progress and the vision that people are putting and getting people back down here. And it’s just really great to see the town make a comeback.”