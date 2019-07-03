9OYS Living Local: Tryon Palace in New Bern

Walking where colonial governors once walked, from the Governor’s library to the council rooms and bedchambers, it feels like you’re in another time at Tryon Palace in New Bern.

And New Bern native Matt Arthur takes pride in that.

Arthur has worked at Tryon Palace for nearly 12 years, visiting the palace growing up and now he teaches others about this living history and makes it relatable.

“When I first started working here, I started solely portraying people from the past and being able to make those people real people and being able to talk to other folks,” said Arthur.

Tryon Palace is known for being North Carolina’s first permanent state capitol, but the staff here want you to travel back in time as you tour the grounds.

Learning interesting stories about Governors William Tryon and Josiah Martin.

The palace is reconstructed from original blueprints with actual pieces throughout it from the 18th century.

Arthur and Ochoa hope people leave Tryon Palace with a better understanding and love for our history.