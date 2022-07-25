BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – Our latest Living Local segment takes us to Bath, the small town in Beaufort County and the home of some unique history and beautiful scenery.

The most famous of those fascinating characters is Blackbeard the pirate. Historians actually believe the town of Bath to be one of the places this notorious pirate called home. Settled in the 1690s by Europeans, the town of Bath was charted in 1705, with easy access to the river and the Atlantic Ocean. It was also the first town in North Carolina.

Bath is not only known famously as a temporary home of Edward Teach, otherwise known as Blackbeard, it’s also the home of the first library in the colonies, the first capital of North Carolina and the home of one of the oldest churches in the state, St. Thomas Episcopal

For more of our series Living Local, click here.

Taking a walk down the streets and, in many ways, you’re transported to colonial times

“We are the oldest town in North Carolina, I think the first port if I’m not mistaken. We hold the oldest church, home of Blackbeard some may say, some may say that his treasure is buried here,” said Alex Adams, who lives in Bath.

“I don’t think we’ve had like any treasure hunters come to visit but yeah that’s some of the main things people come to the town and see.”

It’s also believed that many of Blackbeard’s crew and even the woman he later married all came from right here in Bath. Blackbeard’s ship grounded and later sunk in 1718, and just a few months later he died in battle with the British Navy.

His ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, still lies off the coast near Beaufort, discovered nearly 300 years after its sinking. Archeologists have been working for some time to learn more about the ship.

Besides its history, you’ll find a lot of friendly people in the community, too. With a population of just under 250, the town of Bath is a tight-knit community, with smiles to go around and welcoming arms to visitors and guests that’ll make you feel right at home.

Coming over the bridge into the town of Bath you’re immediately greeted by historic buildings and signs touting the town’s history. Residents are used to a quiet and peaceful life along the water, many using a golf cart to get around.

Visitors come to enjoy the views and water recreation access as well as quaint shops with unique finds.

“The views, the people, and the history,” Adams said. “There’s just a lot to do from fishing, water sports. I would tell people to come to visit in the summer, because the sunsets are magnificent, and just the people and all the activities to do.”

The Bath Preservation Society is also making tons of progress on the old high school, now home to a museum and library with additional renovations to be done to better utilize the space. They currently host a farmer’s market in the old gym every Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Walking along the streets of Bath, you get a sense of what life must have been like during its founding days. Every step brings you closer to the history many have long since forgotten.

Click here to learn more about Bath or go here to find out more.