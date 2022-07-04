GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Our month-long “Living Local” series has us in Greenville on Monday.

WNCT is highlighting a different location in Eastern North Carolina each weekday during July in our evening newscasts.

The City of Greenville’s Fourth of July celebration kicked off Monday afternoon at Town Common. There was plenty to see and do in Uptown Greenville with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and car show.

First Street was closed in front of the Town Common to all traffic during the Fourth of July celebration. The fireworks were scheduled to take place at 9:15 p.m., wrapping up the day of events.

Music was slated to begin around 7 p.m.