Living Local in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS is continuing it’s Living Local series with Onslow County.

The county is home to Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune, North Topsail Beach, Onslow Memorial Gardens and more.

Onslow County gives you a taste of country and coastal. It is located by rivers, oceans and farms.

Did you know?

The bridge leading up to the Vietnam Memorial is a French design dedicated to the French troops stationed there when the U.S. arrived.

Camp Lejeune was built in Onslow County in 1941 after a man name George Gelete wrote a white paper for more defense on the east coast.

A marine captain in the reserves stood over 40 hours for the Beirut Memorial statue. It is done by artist Abby Godwin.