As part of our month-long series, Living Local, we are heading to a different town or city in ENC every weekday in July. Wednesday, we were in Kinston.

The CSS Neuse Museum is right in the heart of downtown Kinston. There is a lot of history here from the walls covered with facts about what life was like for women in Kinston during the Civil War, all the way to the uniforms the Confederate Army wore.

The museum also holds the remains of the CSS Neuse, which was an ironclad ship used by the Confederate Army in the Civil War on the Neuse River in Kinston. The CSS museum became its official home in 2015.

People can now come to the museum to get an up-close look at the ship as well as some of the exhibits which tell the history of Kinston’s role in the war.

”What we have here, you can’t see anywhere else in the world. It is very unique to Eastern North Carolina and very unique to Eastern North Carolina and very unique to Kinston. It’s the only commissioned confederate ironclad left. The rest of them, you have to have scuba gear to see, so it’s a nice thing to have here and to be able to interpret and talk about the history,” said CSS Neuse Museum Historic Interpreter Matthew Young.

Not only is this a fun place in downtown Kinston to visit on a day trip to learn a little history, but you can also book it as a venue for events such as weddings and festivals, they host it all.

Next time you find yourself in Kinston, make sure to take the time to check out some of the beautiful murals around to see part of what makes this town so unique.