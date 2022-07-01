ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Our month-long series “Living Local” kicks off for the month of July with a stop at a small but lovely town in Pamlico County.

Oriental is home to many things, including the 42nd annual Croaker Festival. WNCT’s Angie Quezada takes a look at the town and talks with several people, including Mayor Sally Belangia, about what makes it so special.

Angie also spoke with the organizer of the Croaker Festival, Candy Bohmert, to find out more about the weekend’s activities.

