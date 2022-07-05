SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT continues its “Living Local” series with a stop in what many could say is the sports and recreational capital of Greene County.

Snow Hill is home to a plethora of recreational activities and is a hot spot with tons of indoor and outdoor facilities. There’s something for everyone in this super-active community.

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

With a state-of-the-art recreation complex for indoor and outdoor activities, a local boat ramp, ample fishing locations and a racket ball and swim club, there are a lot of recreational opportunities for just about everyone.

“We’re a small community, we are 20 miles from everything from Wilson, Greenville, Goldsboro, and Kinston, so we’re in the middle of everything as we say,” said Bobby Taylor, owner of Greene Ridge Racket & Swim Club. ” We have a lot of good people, and we bring a lot of recreation that’s one of the biggest economic developments things we have. Baseball, football, all the recreation, tennis, etc., and now we have golf course out at Cutter Creek.”

There’s also Wooley Swamp Farms, a family-owned campsite just off Highway 13 offering elevated cabins for glamping along with a six-acre pond for fishing.

No matter where you are in Snow Hill, there are plenty of opportunities to get active.