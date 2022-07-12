SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – People call Swansboro the friendly city by the sea. There are many reasons why that term means so much.

Our Living Local series continues in Onslow County with a stop in Swansboro. The town is filled with tons of fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

One of those could be heading over to Shark Tooth Island on a kayak or paddleboard. There are lots of places to rent water sporting equipment like Swansboro Paddle Boarding and Kayaking. The business even offers a charter boat to take in all the beautiful sites along the White Oak River.

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

“It’s a little hidden gem that’s on the East Coast. It’s a small town that has a lot of great people around here and it just feels like kind of like a family, you know,” said Ainsley Schwartz, an employee with Swansboro Paddle Boarding and Kayaking.

If you like to stay on dry land, Swansboro also has historical sites and fun shops to explore along Front Street and all throughout the town.

Swansboro also has many restaurants to enjoy. One of those is Saltwater Grill. While offering seafood like mahi, fried flounder, and alligator bites, you can also take a look at the White Oak River from the business’ second-story view.

“The people, you know the people make the town, said Eric Hargrove, executive chief at Saltwater Grill. “That’s what makes us what we are the people that come out the people that support us the family that come out and they just have a ball you know it’s just good energy all around Swansboro.”

Some other places to eat include The Boro, Bamboo Asian House and Swansboro Food and Beverage Co.

So whether it’s food or fun, you won’t run out of things to do in Swansboro.