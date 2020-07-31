Online Originals: Living Local in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) 9OYS is living local again, this time in Craven County.

We took a drive through the county to find some of the best things it has to offer.

There are tons of great options for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The county offers beautiful water views of the Neuse River and is a short drive to the coveted beaches of the Crystal Coast.

From rich North Carolina history to relaxing hiking trails, and refreshing drinks…let’s take a tour into Craven County.

First let’s stop in the small town of Bridgeton, where an Antique Store lies right off the main road.

This place has everything from antique jewelry and clothing, to timeless pieces of furniture.

J L Kirkman’s Antique Mall

1198 D Street, US-17, Bridgeton, NC 28519

Next is New Bern…containing the first North Carolina State Capitol.

New Bern is full of history everywhere you look.

Visitors can tour the 13 acres of beautiful gardens at the Tyron Palace, once the home of the N.C. governor, and visited by George Washington.

The palace is currently closed for inside tours due to COVID-19 but plans to re-open as soon as possible.

Until then you can enjoy the grounds overlooking the water.

Tyron Palace

529 S Front St, New Bern, NC 28562

After being in the heat all day, you can head into downtown New Bern for a refreshing drink from the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola.

Invented in 1898 by a local Pharmacist named Caleb Bradham, the building still stands and offers drinks, popcorn, and memorabilia for visitors.

Birthplace of Pepsi-Cola

256 Middle St, New Bern, NC 28560

Next on our tour we head right outside of New Bern to a Civil War Battlefield.

The Battle of New Bern was fought on March 14th , 1862 – just one year into the Civil War.

The nearly untouched property holds 30 acres of hiking trails and signage that allows visitors to literally walk in the footsteps of Union and Confederate soldiers.

You can even see the untouched trenches dug by soldiers during the war.

New Bern Battlefield Park

300 Battlefield Trail, New Bern, NC 28560

Last stop on our trip, is for those looking for somewhere to lay their head for a night.

Along the water, you can find a campground located in the Croatan Forest.

A recreational area next to the campground provides picnic tables, grills, a view of the water, and access to a private sanded beach.

People can either relax on the sand and grill out, or they can pull out kayaks and go for a relaxing ride along the river.

Flanner’s Beach and the Recreational Area are currently closed due to Covid-19 and the current weather conditions. But will re-open when it is safest for the public.

Croatan Forest, Flanner’s Beach and Nuese River Recreational Area

Flanners Beach Rd, New Bern, NC 28560