Online Originals: Living Local in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) 9OYS is ‘Living Local’ again, taking you to locations all across the East where you and your family can visit. This week, we’re in Duplin County!

As the Summer falls into Autumn, Duplin County is the perfect spot to enjoy the cooler weather and seasonal favorites. You can try the “Pum’kin Spice” wine at Duplin’s Winery, or have a taste of authentic Honduran cuisine at Resaturante Sabor Latino.

Duplin County also has many parks, perfect for stretching your legs and enjoying the fresh air, mask-free. They also provide the perfect backdrops to take some fall pictures. Be sure to snap a photo of the World’s Largest Frying Pan.

There’s also plenty of shopping. The colorful storefront of Art of Hope in Wallace will be sure to catch your eye. There are other quaint and local shops along the same street, offering a variety of options for the perfect holiday gift.

Whether it’s dining, shopping, or playing, Duplin County has plenty of fun to offer.