Online Originals: Living Local in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) 9OYS is ‘Living Local’ again this Summer, taking you to locations all across the East where you and your family can visit. This week, we’re in Lenoir County!

We got the chance to highlight some places to go, things to do, and locations where you can grab a bite to eat.

Our first stop was at Grainger Stadium– home of the Down East Wood Ducks.

Kinston is not only home for the Wood Ducks minor league baseball team, but 20,000 other people as well. The city has many features including historical sites and memorials.

9OYS got the chance to venture through and explore the Kinston Music Park, a historical memorial, and the walk of honor. That’s not all– to wrap up the day we satisfied our appetite at Lovick’s Café and learned more about other great eateries in Lenoir County.

Down East Wood Ducks’ Grainger Stadium

Stands inside Historic Grainger Stadium



Kinston Music Park

First Battle of Kinston Memorial

Kinston’s Walk of Honor

Lovick’s Cafe



***

Check out the details of some of these top spots in Lenoir County in the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.