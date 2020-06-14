Local author writes all about The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) –

Greenville resident and author Bethany Bradsher recently released her book titled ‘The Big Rock’.

The book is about the 2018 and 2019 years of the tournament, while also focusing on the record breaking blue marlin weighing in at 914 pounds caught last year.

Bradsher isn’t from North Carolina originally, but fell in love with the state and this popular fishing event when she moved here.

“It’s one of the most exciting events in history, especially recently,” said Bradsher.

Author Bethany Bradsher as she signs her book ‘The Big Rock.’

When asked what the future holds for other books, Bradsher says she’s got some ideas in mind.

“I’m always looking for these great stories to tell. Right now I’m just trying to figure out what the next one will be,” said Bradsher.

This year was the 62nd Annual tournament, with the Pelagic Hunter II taking home first place for their 495.2 pound blue marlin catch.

For more information about Bradsher’s book, visit bigrockbook.com.