Local boating club helps educate boaters with “Aides to Navigation” program

Driving a boat comes with great responsibility, especially when there are many people out on the water.

A local boating club here in Eastern North Carolina is helping educate boaters with their Aides to Navigation Program.

America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast and Fort Macon Sail and Power Squadron is holding their Aides to Navigation program on Saturday, September 21st.

The program will be holding a small lecture to go over different types of aides boaters might find on the water such as lights, shapes, sounds, whistles, and bells.

After the lecture and dinner at Sanitary Restaurant and Fish Market in Morehead City, participants then go out on the water during the day and night to learn how to identify the markers.

Joe Murphy is an education officer for the club and will present at the program event.

He also gives some advice to boaters for staying safe during busy boating weekends.

“Take it slow, you’re down here to relax, enjoy yourself you don’t have to be the fastest boat out on the water that creates an opportunity for accidents,” he says.

America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast and Fort Macon Sail and Power Squadron holds many different programs throughout the year aiming to help promote boater safety and education.

If you would like to register the deadline is September 13th.

You can find out more information and register here.