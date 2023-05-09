Jacksonville, NC (May 9) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that Dawn-Michele Blalock has been appointed as the new CEO of the organization. As an experienced leader, Blalock will assume responsibilities beginning immediately and is excited for the future of the organization.

“I am excited to join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. We have so many challenges across our communities, it is imperative that we support the next generation. Providing opportunities for children to grow and develop into contributing adults is the best way to tackle these challenges. Leading this organization, and collaborating with our board to meet our mission, will be one of the great rewards of my life.” said Dawn-Michele Blalock, CEO.

A Hampstead resident, Blalock brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization with proven leadership in both the non-profit and for-profit healthcare industry. She has been the creator of several children’s bereavement camps to help families navigate their grief after significant loss. Blalock has been recognized as Spartanburg Chamber Minority Leader of the Year, the Spartanburg Businesswoman of the year, and has received the South Carolina Governor’s Quality Award. In addition to all these accomplishments, she is a Riley Institute for Diversity Leadership Fellow.

The CEO search process was conducted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO search team in partnership with a search committee made up of dedicated board members from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina.

Michael Long, Board Chair for the organization says, “I am excited to announce Dawn-Michele Blalock as our next CEO and I am fully confident she is the right leader to support our organization. She will be singularly focused on having an even greater impact on the children and teens we serve.”

For 126 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have been at the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. Our mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring responsible citizens has been the driver of everything we do. We are dedicated to ensuring that ALL our community’s children have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures.

To find out more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern NC visit our website at www.bgcsenc.org