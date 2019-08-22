Local business ranked among nation’s fastest-growing private companies

One local business here in Greenville has some exciting news to share.

Grover Gaming is among Inc. Magazine’s 38th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The company makes software for charitable gaming, which is legal in various jurisdictions around the country.

Grover Gaming makes all the software, line of code and art for games that raise money for charity.

Kevin Morse is the director of market development at Grover Gaming and he is pleased with the new ranking.

“We feel very happy about it we started this in 2013 since then we’ve probably raised over a hundred and twenty million dollars for various charities around the country and we have grown phenomenally and to be recognized for that is really special,” says Morse.

Additionally, Grover Gaming wants any creatives or programmers in the Pitt County area to know they are always looking to hire.

If you are interested in more information on Grover Gaming you can visit their website here.