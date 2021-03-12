Local businesses look towards a ‘post-pandemic future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With temperatures on the rise and COVID-19 vaccines on the rollout, people across Eastern North Carolina say they are ready to get back to some normalcy.

Local businesses are also saying they can’t wait to get back to full capacity, when it’s safe.

“God knows it’s been a year; it’s really been a year,” said Majd Thaher, co-owner of Yaba Mediterranean. “With the vaccine rollouts, especially expecting the increase by May, I am really excited for the next semester.”

Yaba Mediterranean opened for the first time when the pandemic started. Owners knew they had to make sure patrons stayed safe.

“We implement social distancing and really we don’t have to implement it because it’s a standard, it’s a norm now,” said Thaher.

Manager Hannah Garrison with Ford and Shep said she can’t wait to have her customers back.

“I’m so excited to be able to have everybody back. My staff has been so great, and we have had to cut a lot of hours. We are just ready for money to be made and to get back to the rhythm of things,” said Garrison.

She says with warmer weather on the horizon, they have new plans for their restaurant. Outdoor eating is now becoming the new desire.

“We are hoping that things will be normal again. We are actually in the process of expanding our patio area to support more people,” Garrison said.

Garrison said it’s more than just making money, it is something they truly enjoy.

“We are in this industry because we love it, and we want to get back to where it was,” said Garrison.

For now, many restaurants across Greenville are continuing to operate at 50% capacity. With more warm weather coming in, many are ready to host people indoors and out and continue to do it safely through the summer months and beyond.