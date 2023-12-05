NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in New Bern has received a $10,000 pledged donation from a local CEO.

Lyfe Three Inc. is an organization that hopes to empower disadvantaged youth in the community through education and cultural enrichment. They have been serving New Bern since 2010.

The Bizzell Group, founded by Dr. Anton Bizzell, is the contributing donator. Dr. Bizzell is a native to New Bern and established The Bizzell Group to shed light on community issues. He will be presenting the $10,000 donation to Lyfe Three Inc. himself.

“Dr. Bizzell’s generous support through The Bizzell Group demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering the youth in our community,” said Tammie Dean, Program Director at Lyfe Three, Inc. “This partnership reinforces our joint dedication to providing essential resources and opportunities for the students and families we serve.”

The donation will be presented on Friday, December 8, at 3pm. The commemoration to Giving Tuesday will take place at 1046 Broad Street in New Bern.