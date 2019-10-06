Local group looks to raise money for wounded vets

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT)

Kickstands up, and they’re ready to roll at the 3rd annual NC Wounded Veterans Ride.

“The first year that we did it we got rained out so bad in Wilmington that we could barely see the police escort in front of us, and there was only about 15 bikes because they knew the rain was coming,” said Brock French, President of the Wounded Veterans Foundation.

“I’m a hard headed marine so I’m going to do it anyway. We still rolled. We stopped a few times and you had guys pouring water out of their boots,” said French.

The Wounded Veterans Foundation spans across 30 states, and helps veterans with everything from housing needs to obtaining a service animal.

The North Carolina chapter has come a long way since that first ride.

They’ve tripled the amount of riders since their first year.

“I would say 99% of people that ride a motorcycle love America,” said French. “They love to come out together and ride together and have that camaraderie.”

With the help of local motorcycle clubs, the group is trying to raise money to help remodel a Vietnam Vet’s bathroom to make it wheel chair accessible.

The group rode from New Bern, through Pollocksville, Maysville, and Cape Carteret, ending in Havelock.

“All these guys pulling in from different clubs, it’s all hugs and shakes and there’s nothing but love for everybody,” said Justin Roussel, a member of the Wounded Veterans Foundation.

Even though riders may never get to meet the vet they’re helping, they say it’s nice to show vets love and support from afar.

“When you look at the veteran community everyone is local. These guys here are donating directly to a veteran, and at one point in some way shape or form a veteran was local,” said Roussel.

For more information on the Wounded Veterans Foundation click here.