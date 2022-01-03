Local gyms prepare for increase in business after the New Year, with COVID-19 precautions in mind

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s about that time of the year when people are starting to head back to the gym as part of the popular new year’s resolution, and with COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Omicron variant looming, local gyms are preparing for the rise of a business.

9OYS spoke with Onslow Fitness and Velo Cycle Studio and they both say safety is the top priority as they head into their busiest time of the year.

“I am confident that what we have been doing has been helping and is what we need to continue doing,” said Fitness Director at Velo, Kerry Johnsen.

Velo is a fitness studio that just opened during the pandemic, they offer cycling and yoga.

They have been cleaning the equipment before and after each class and providing people with spray bottles to clean the equipment themselves on top of that.

“Making sure people bring their own mats rather than using ours that we do offer some, but I always encourage people to bring their own because just adds that little extra level of cleanliness and safety,” said Johnsen.

And starting sometime in the new year, they plan to have a private workout area in the back.

“Where people kind of want to keep their distance from other people and have that little privacy rather than being out where everybody else is,” said Johnsen.

And over at Onslow Fitness, they are making some changes too.

“We just want to be a safe place to enter. So, we have moved some of our equipment around where we have, most of the equipment is six feet apart. We have spray bottles that people use to spray before and after their workout,” said Executive Director at Onslow Fitness, Scott Gerold.

Both gyms stress the importance of getting into a new workout routine in the new year to help keep your body strong and healthy, especially now.

“I think the biggest thing is making people aware that their health and getting a good exercise routine. Eating healthy is what is really going to help obviously we can sanitize and all that but we have to take care of our bodies from the inside out,” said Johnsen.