GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January is Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month. With millions of victims worldwide and right here in Eastern North Carolina, local leaders continue to fight for justice and raise attention to these issues.

Human trafficking awareness month started in 2010 to educate and prevent more cases from happening and to make note of its severity throughout the world. With an estimated 27.6 million victims worldwide at any given time, human traffickers prey on people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities, exploiting them for their own product.

Pam Strickland founded NC Stop Human Trafficking in 2010. She says North Carolina is in the top percent for crime.

“Here in North Carolina, we’re actually a hub for human trafficking,” she said. “We’re in the top 15 in the country for the prevalence of human trafficking. People here in our area just really need to be aware there’s two different kinds of human trafficking. Labor trafficking and sex trafficking. And the one that most people have heard about and want to talk about the most is sex trafficking, but labor trafficking is at least as prevalent as sex trafficking.”

The organization trains professionals and community members on how to identify and respond to human trafficking. Greenville has even done its part in raising awareness and is ready to work toward making a change.

“Pitt County and the city of Greenville and some of our other municipalities are going to proclaim January Human Trafficking Awareness Month at their board meetings this month,” she said. “We’re also very interested in legislation. And working both at the state and federal level to strengthen statutes around the issue of human trafficking.”

Another organization in the community is Daughters of Worth. The organization saves victims from harmful relationships and situations. They recently had a grand opening of their new location, located at 1412 Evans Street, which will act as a shelter and provide safety for women in need.

“Just to be in a space where they’re going to be loved and nurtured and protected and find the sheltering of women in our community who are rising up to give them a safe space,” founder Liz Liles said. “So, we’re just thrilled to be able to offer that opportunity especially as it’s getting colder. And a lot of these women need to get in safe spaces and off the street.”

The organizations stress a tremendous need for help as it continues to grow. They are always accepting donations and volunteers. For more information, you can head to their websites.

NC STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING

DAUGHTERS OF WORTH