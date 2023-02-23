JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A non-profit in Onslow County is struggling to help its community.

The CHEW Program helps children in Onslow County eat by giving them meals. Right now, most of their pantry is empty. The program said they only have about three pack-outs before they run out of food.

“I’ve never seen it this bad before except for when we actually had the food shortage,” said Community Impact Director for United Way of Onslow County, Shelly Kieweg. “Everything’s going up in price. Nobody could afford to donate it like they used to, they have to worry about their own homes.”

Proteins and vegetables are the things they need the most. Donations are accepted at 8 Ruth Street in Jacksonville.