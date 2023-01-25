WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For some kids, they may think they don’t have a chance to play sports like other kids might. But through the nonprofit, Extraordinary Sports in Beaufort County and Washington’s police and fire departments, the focus provides opportunities for all.

Every time participants step on the court and with a little help, they have confidence that makes them feel capable to do what others get to do. For one player, Jahki Jones, he explained how long he’s been playing for and how he made his basketball shots.

“One hundred hours. And I like to dribble, dribble, dribble, shoot,” said Jones.

Washington’s police and fire departments also joined in on the game and added more competition.

“They’re really good about letting the kids feel like they’re still playing at their level but lets them still get baskets and stuff like that. So, it’s been phenomenal for everyone,” said Ashley Allino, founder of Extraordinary Sports of Beaufort County.

Extraordinary Sports isn’t only making a special impact on players, but for parents too.

“It’s really nice and it got [my son] into basketball, which is a new interest because, you know, he doesn’t have a lot of those interests. He watches it, will go to college games and stuff like that, so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Brian Kelder, parent of one player.

Lawson Ross is another player and encouraged others to get involved because he said it’s a really good team.

The court at Athletic Edge Sports and Fitness in Washington isn’t only a place of competition every Wednesday night, but a place where all children can be themselves.

“Its been really cool to see their abilities coming out because they’re in an environment that they can show what they can do. I mean, we’ve got some amazing athletes that in other situations you would never get to see. But in this environment, they get to be themselves and they can show their true athleticism which has been amazing, and they get to feel like they’re part of something,” said Allino.

Allino added the team has grown with having around 38 basketball players joining from other surrounding counties. She said participants have created friendships that they wouldn’t have been able to create otherwise.