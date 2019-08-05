Local officials speak on safety tips after mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

It’s the unwanted news that’s becoming all too familiar. But it’s something law enforcement and medical professionals prepare for, including in the east.

Mass casualties like the ones in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

31 people killed and dozens more injured.

Both Greenville Police Department and Vidant Medical Center say they’re prepared to handle this type of situation.

Equipped with a medical ambulance bus, a mobile mass casualty unit, and a mobile hospital.

But the weekend shooting, bringing back memories.

In June 2013, a gunman shot one person outside of a law firm in Greenville.

Before crossing the street shooting three more people at a Walmart parking lot.

And the State of North Carolina recently seeing a similar incident.

In April, a UNC Charlotte student killed two students and injured four others.

Knowing that the east isn’t immune to active shooter incidents, GPD encourages the community when

Though they are prepared, this situation still hits home.