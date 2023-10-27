AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Some folks in Eastern North Carolina had a chance to support the work of a local non-profit while also enjoying the game of golf.

The Daughters of Worth held its inaugural golf tournament on Friday at the Ayden Country Club in an effort to raise funds that directly go to victim services. The organization’s mission is to aid and heal women who are victims of human trafficking, violence and abuse.

Liz Liles is the CEO and founder of The Daughter of Worth. She said this event also gives men the chance to support the cause.

“And so this allows us with our first golf tournament to really do the work of bringing the awareness, bringing the education. Getting men involved because a lot of times we have men here asking ‘How can I support, I love this work I love this mission’,” said Liles.

Liles added that the organization does advocacy and case management for victims.