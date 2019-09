GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Local restaurants donated food to all first responders in Greenville and across eastern North Carolina during Dorian.

The Greenville Police Department said through a Facebook post that some of the restaurants that helped them during Dorian were Villa Verde, The Dog House of Greenville, Luna Pizza Cafe and Texas Roadhouse in Greenville.

“We are beyond blessed to have such a supportive business community here in Greenville,” GPD said. Thank you just doesn’t cut it.”