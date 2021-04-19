Local senior center looking for book donations

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A local senior center is calling on the community to get help with donating books for one of its programs.

The Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center in Washington is looking for help when it comes to adding books to their stock.

The senior center offers bins filled with books outside of their building for free. People of all ages can stop by to grab a book as libraries haven’t been of full access during the pandemic. Center supervisor Deb Bauer tells me this is a way people can grab a book for not only themselves but their loved ones as well.

“We even had some kids’ books in there and they disappeared because a lot of time right now, grandparents are taking care of grandkids because of school being out for a long while,” said Bauer. “We have all types of books out there from self-help books to novels, to non-fiction. There are books out there about painting and quilting right now so learning about different hobbies.”

Bauer says that they accept all types of books and welcome any donations they can get.

The senior center is located in Downtown Washington on the waterfront.