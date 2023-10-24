GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new energy opportunity is coming to locals with solar!

GUC calls it ‘the residential renewable buy back rate’. A customer with solar panels would have a special meter put in their home. Whatever energy the customer generates, they use directly. When solar panels make too much energy, the meter switches the power outlet and sends it to GUC, who will buy it from the customer.

If the panels don’t make enough power, the meter will switch and receive power from GUC. The customer would then pay for the power they need.

“I think it’s a win for them, and I think it’s a win for all our customers because it’s a new option that’s out there. And customers that don’t have solar aren’t paying extra for the customers that do.” said Steve Hawley, GUC Communications Manager.

GUC said the new buy back program will be available to customers starting November 1, of this year.