Local veteran and professor react to Ukraine news

An instructor trains members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise, the Pentagon recently put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe.

People in Eastern North Carolina are reacting to this news, one veteran saying right now is a scary time especially for military families here in the East.

“You just never know what the outcome was something like that would be. That’s always weighing heavily on, you know, service members’ minds when something like this happens. It’s just the unknown,” said Ret. SgtMaj in the Marine Corps, Raquel Painter. “Especially your call to deploy, what arrangements are there for your family. Is the family prepared for you to be gone for, you know, an unknown amount of time?”

The Director of Security Studies at ECU says putting troops on high alert like this is unusual. He adds the United States does not have any kind of legal obligation to defend Ukraine.

“I don’t think that the U.S. would want to get involved directly in a war between Ukraine and Russia,” said Associate Professor and Director of Security Studies at ECU, Armin Krishnan.

But he says the U.S. is a partner of Ukraine and we have been supporting them for years. Krishnan doesn’t think there will be a war at all but gave his input if this were to occur.

“We don’t want to see that kind of war. I mean, during the Cold War, we have been very careful not to get directly into a military conflict with Russia, or the Soviet Union,” said Krishnan.