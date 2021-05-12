Local woman inspiring many with successful greeting card business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local woman is putting a news spin on holiday and greeting cards. The mother of four from New Bern utilizes Instagram and other social media to help make her business boom.

Nikki Tyler started her business, Little Lovelies Studio seven years ago. She began the business after she needed a card for her mom that was more relatable, resulting in the success she is showing today.

“They just didn’t convey what I wanted to, to the people that I love in my life,” said Tyler. “One Mother’s Day when I had searched and searched and searched for a card for my mom, I decided to just make my own.”

Tyler has now cultivated over 12,000 followers on Instagram, saying the social media platform has been a great tool for not only business but connecting with others.

“I promoted my projects on social media but I think what’s really helped me is I have been able to cultivate a community with my 12,000 followers so I share my ups and downs with parenting,” said Tyler. “There are a few people I’ve met locally here who I’ve met and a lot of them actually have small businesses themselves, so I’ve been able to support their small businesses.”

Being a woman and person of color, Tyler says she is grateful to be in this position to help inspire others who may look like her.

“Growing up that’s not something I got to see, and I love the fact that I can show my kids and kids who look like my kids that they can also do this.”

Tyler’s cards can be bought online and in select stores across the nation. She notes that by supporting small businesses like hers, you could make that owner’s entire day with just one single order.

You can click here if you would like to place an order with Little Lovelies Studio.