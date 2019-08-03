Locals take part in World Scout Jamboree

Scouts in attendance at the World Scout Jamboree held in West Virginia. Photo: Doug Brown

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) — Forty local scouts returned home on Friday from the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

Residents from the towns of Greenville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Kinston, Faison, and more, were in attendance.

Two girls and four adult leaders were among those present.

45,000 Scouts from nearly 160 countries around the world gathered at the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley, West Virginia.

The World Scout Jamboree brings together the world’s young people to promote peace and mutual understanding. While at the convention, they learn about other cultures and build friendships.

The Jamboree only occurs once every four years for Scouts ages 14 – 17.