RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon.

Deputies believed that Torres was in danger due to a possible cognitive impairment.

But, Torres was found by investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Torres is safe and was returned with her mother.

The sheriff’s office said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and discovery on Thursday are under investigation.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the public for “helping us get the message out.”