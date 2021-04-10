Lonely lemur at NC Zoo finds new friend as Marie the red ruff moves in from Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of the most critically endangered animals in the world call the North Carolina Zoo home. That includes two species of lemurs, the ring-tailed and the red ruff.

One of those red ruff lemurs passed away late last year, leaving only one male with no companion. Because lemurs are very social creatures, zookeepers began looking at other zoos for a female red ruff.

They eventually found one just a short drive away at the Greensboro Science Center.

Now Marie, the red ruff lemur, has made herself right at home.