Longtime WNCT anchor to speak at PCC’s Veterans Day celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)—Pitt Community College will honor the nation’s military veterans November 7 with the annual “PCC Veterans Salute,” featuring remarks from former WNCT-9 news anchor Allan Hoffman.

The program—PCC’s 22nd to pay tribute to the country’s military personnel in conjunction with Veterans Day—will begin at 9 a.m. in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room.

It is free and open to the public.

Hoffman, who concluded a 42-year career in broadcast news when he retired from WNCT in 2012, served as a combat helicopter pilot with the Army’s 170th Assault Helicopter Company during the Vietnam War.

He flew more than 2,000 missions and received many awards for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross (for valor), Purple Heart, Bronze Star (for valor), Air Medal (for valor) and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., the 73-year-old Hoffman has long been a vocal advocate of veterans’ issues.

As a member of the media, he shed light on a host of topics important to vets, such as PTSD, concussion trauma, homelessness and research being done to treat those issues.

Hoffman is a two-time past president of the North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and past president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272.

He was the featured speaker during the 2007 PCC Veterans Salute.

Sponsored by the PCC Student Veterans Association (SVA), this year’s Veterans Salute will feature the PCC Chorale performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and a JROTC Color Guard from North Pitt High School posting and retiring the colors.

It will also include remarks from PCC President Lawrence Rouse, Veterans Services Specialist Brady Quinn, SVA Advisor Ken Peel, and SVA President Lucio Martinez.