RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scammers are impersonating Wake County sheriff’s deputies while trying to dupe people into paying them money to get out of serving on grand juries, Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

Rowe said Friday that his office is receiving a growing number of reports about the scam and wants you to contact your local law enforcement agency if someone tries it on you.

He says the scammer calls and claims to be a Wake County deputy wanting to discuss serving on a grand jury. Victims are then told to pay a fee if they are unable to appear for grand jury duty.

He says the Wake County Sheriff’s Office does not collect any money from people who fail to report for jury duty.