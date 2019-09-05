Live Now
Looking ahead Dorian after Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in NTB

News
It’s been almost a year since Hurricane Florence made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. Many people are still recovering.

But as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the Carolinas, homeowners in North Topsail Beach have boarded up their homes and evacuated.

Terry with Triton Contracting Services has repaired dozens of homes on the island from last year’s storm. He says there is a waitlist for the amount of houses still needed to be fixed.

Wednesday afternoon, Terry managed to board up a home in NTB before Hurricane Dorian approached the coast. Terry said the home suffered roof damage from Florence and the owners were taking no chances with Dorian.

“We were actually in the process of getting ready to finish what needed​ to be done from Hurricane Florence,” said Terry. ​

North Topsail Beach’s Town Hall remains closed. Police have been forced to relocate to a building in Sneads Ferry. Operations continue at the building and in a substation at the local fire department.

9OYS last reported the area lost 2.44 billion cubic yards of sand last year. Town officials said it will cost $50 million to fix the first line of defense.

The sand dunes in the area were wiped out from Florence and a majority of them have been recovered. Town officials are still working to get the town back to how it was before Florence.

