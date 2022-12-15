It’s the merriest time of the year, and Page Stroud of Sociably Yours joined FOX8 to tell you how to savor the season with these delicious shareable seasonal sweets.
Edible Ornaments
Ingredients:
- Sandwich cookie
- Almond bark (or white chocolate)
- Mini peanut butter cup
- Sprinkles
Directions:
Melt the almond bark (or white chocolate) in the microwave. Dip the cookie and flip it to cover it completely with candy coating.
Place carefully on a piece of parchment paper lined baking sheet. Immediately add Christmas sprinkles.
Then attach a mini peanut butter cup on the side.
Double Dipped Marshmallows
Ingredients:
- Baker’s chocolate
- Chocolate chips
- Jumbo marshmallows
- Candy canes
- Sprinkles
Directions:
Melt the baker’s chocolate and chocolate chips in the microwave.
Insert candy cane into the marshmallows.
Dip the marshmallows into the chocolate. Roll them into sprinkles.
Enjoy!
Chocolate Covered Popcorn
Ingredients:
- Unpopped Popcorn
- White chocolate (and/or dark chocolate)
- Peanuts (optional)
Directions:
Pop the popcorn according to the directions on the package.
Pour the popcorn into a bowl. Try to remove the unpopped kernels.
Melt the chocolate in the microwave.
Drizzle the melted chocolate onto the popcorn.
Enjoy!
Merry Berry Punch
Ingredients:
- Cranberry Juice
- Orange Juice
- Ginger ale