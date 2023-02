CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –

They’re urging the owner(s) of lost products to reach out to authorities.

“If you’ve misplaced a few bags of marijuana, some cash, and a few other items, we’re here to report we’ve found them,” officials said.

‘Misplaced’ items (Courtesy: MCSO)

The lost items include marijuana, cash, and what appear to be bill counters and a scale.

“If it’s yours, come and speak to us at the Sheriff’s Office, and we’d be happy to discuss!” officials said.