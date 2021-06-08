Louisiana man uses saw to cut his way through estranged daughter’s bedroom to choke and beat her

Terrebonne Parish, La. (KLFY) — A Chauvin man who sheriff deputies say strangled his daughter, whom he had not seen in over five years, has been arrested on multiple charges including domestic abuse by strangulation on a minor.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Donnie Neil admitted using heroin and meth in the presence of the child when the incident happened in the 200 block of Sunny Acres Street.

The child, who deputies say, came from out of town to visit her father, ran into a bedroom and locked the door following an argument with Neil about his drug use.

Deputies say Neil became angry and punched the door multiple times before grabbing a saw and sawing his way through the door.

After making entry, Neil allegedly hit the female minor in her face several times and choked her to nearly unconsciousness while banging her head on the floor, deputies said.

When he let her go she ran to a nearby home and called authorities. ​

On arrival, deputies say, they made contact with the child who had obvious injuries around her neck and face; a search warrant found drug paraphernalia and shotgun shells and the child’s personal belongings, which were returned to her.

After a short while, deputies say, Neil was located hiding inside of his neighbor’s residence and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning where he admitted to hitting the child for “supposedly being disrespectful.”

He was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery, illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a person under 17 years old, false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $51k.